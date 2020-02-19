CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCI stock opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

