Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.29 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $708,342.00 and $595.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00321799 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012633 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,630,635 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,313 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

