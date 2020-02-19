Cryptocean Price Tops $0.30 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003118 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $137,160.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00493124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $639.83 or 0.06655035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00070615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027708 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.