Cryptopay Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $539.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00480611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.91 or 0.06784365 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00067768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001428 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.