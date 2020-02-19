CryptoPing Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $274,507.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

