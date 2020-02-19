CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. CSX posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

