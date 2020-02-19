Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report sales of $350.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.32 million to $358.44 million. Cubic posted sales of $337.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

CUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,897. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUB stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13. Cubic has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

