Curt Alan Christianssen Purchases 7,264 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 7,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $51,211.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 97,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curt Alan Christianssen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 534 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $3,764.70.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 168 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,176.00.

NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

