Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CW opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.