Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -173.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.