CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.34.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,955. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

