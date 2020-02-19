DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.93 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00492380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.24 or 0.06737254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00072115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

