DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR alerts:

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.