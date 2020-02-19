Daniel Shribman Acquires 47,393 Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,633. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.80.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

