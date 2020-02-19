Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $120.59. 9,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,657. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

