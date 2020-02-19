DATA One Day Volume Tops $755,211.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, Huobi and DDEX. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $755,211.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

