Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Davita worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 635.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $85.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,919. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

