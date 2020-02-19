Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 231,588 Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Tronox comprises about 2.0% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned 0.16% of Tronox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 264,094 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Tronox Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

