Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.2% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

