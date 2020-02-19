DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0026 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $499,036.00 and approximately $2,311.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.