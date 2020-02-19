DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,136.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 99,810 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. 9,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,794. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

