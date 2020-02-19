Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:SHO opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

