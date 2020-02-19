DeVault Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $292.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $76,334.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003191 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 198,188,687 coins and its circulating supply is 175,379,046 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

