Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS DLGNF traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.