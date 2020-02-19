Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

