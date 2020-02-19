Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Siebert Williams Shank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

FANG stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

