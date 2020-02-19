Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $23,832.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00321471 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012315 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

