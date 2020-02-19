DigixDAO (DGD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $50.45 or 0.00496037 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Livecoin. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $100.90 million and $1.27 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00038016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, AirSwap, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX, BigONE, Radar Relay, Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

