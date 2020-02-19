DIMCOIN Hits Market Cap of $393,467.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $393,467.00 and $1,216.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinbe, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

