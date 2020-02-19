Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Sells $156,455.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diodes by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,650 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,442,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.