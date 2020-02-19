Discovery Communications’ (DISCA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

DISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 167,247 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

