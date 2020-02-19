DMarket Market Capitalization Reaches $12.01 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002201 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Bittrex and YoBit. DMarket has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $1.32 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, IDEX, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

