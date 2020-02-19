Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Docusign worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Docusign by 229.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 719.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,062,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.