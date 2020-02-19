DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $31,944.00 and $26.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00321643 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012526 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029908 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000437 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

