Dollarcoin (DLC) Price Tops $0.0017

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $15,756.00 and $2.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,160.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.04114656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00765574 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

