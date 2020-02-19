Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

