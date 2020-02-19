Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post sales of $266.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.59 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $260.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.