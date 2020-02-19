Douglas H. Greeff Buys 1,500 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 25,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,261. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $517.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

