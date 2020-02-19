Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 359.25 ($4.73).

DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 293.80 ($3.86) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.20 ($5.13). The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 41.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

