Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5,842.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239,303 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Dropbox worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 306,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,434,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,716. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

