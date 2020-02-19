e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0739 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $24.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00743953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000310 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,939,197 coins and its circulating supply is 17,116,806 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.