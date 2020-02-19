ECC (ECC) Trading Up 97.4% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 107.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 97.4% higher against the dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. ECC has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $22.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

