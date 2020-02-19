Edgewell Personal Care’s (EPC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPC. Cfra lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.