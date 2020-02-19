Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,038,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,097,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $229.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.