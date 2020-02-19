Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.61 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00756158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000371 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,356,752 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

