Eldorado Resorts (ERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

