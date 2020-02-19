Electroneum Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptohub, Liquid and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a market cap of $39.38 million and $135,851.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,000,613,900 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Liquid, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

