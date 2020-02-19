Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Sells $12,154.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $12,154.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jason Harvison sold 1,250 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $5,525.00.

ELVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 347,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,097. Elevate Credit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 2,265,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Elevate Credit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELVT. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

