Elite (1337) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Elite coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Elite has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Elite has a market capitalization of $747,363.00 and $1.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004899 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002235 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,375,616,906 coins and its circulating supply is 26,573,263,791 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

