Elitium Price Reaches $0.99 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $228,676.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03159792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00148556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

